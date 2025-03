The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Wairoa, police say.

Emergency services were called to a Lucknow Street address at about 4pm yesterday after a man was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were under way.