Police say the cause of the fatal crash is under investigation. Photo / File

A Rangiora teen who died in a road crash on the last day of 2022 has been remembered as a “beautiful son” and “proud big brother”.

Police today confirmed 15-year-old Kaide Hancox Bailey was killed in a crash on Rangiora Leithfield Rd.

In an online obituary, his family said he was tragically taken on New Year’s Eve.

“A beautiful son of Chris and Jacqueline, and proud big brother of Tyga,” they said.

“Much-loved grandson of Phillip and Toniann Bailey, and Neville and Rewa Hancox. A much-loved nephew, cousin and friend.”

His funeral will be held tomorrow.

In a statement, police said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

“Police’s thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved.”



