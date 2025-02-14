Exploration of the psychological trauma of White Island burn victims, effectiveness of flu medicine in doubt and calls for vegetable growing to be under the Resource Management Act

A father is pleading for sightings of his 13-year-old son after he walked out of an Auckland school this morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Lucky Palamo told the Herald his son, Frazer, was seen on CCTV footage leaving St Paul’s College in Ponsonby at 8.23am on Friday after telling his friends he was going to the shops.

“[He] didn’t end up coming back and his friends that he hangs out with noticed he wasn’t in class. It was reported to me at lunchtime so I’ve been looking for him ever since,” Palamo said.