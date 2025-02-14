Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family hunt for 13yo who walked out of central Auckland school and hasn’t been heard from since

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Exploration of the psychological trauma of White Island burn victims, effectiveness of flu medicine in doubt and calls for vegetable growing to be under the Resource Management Act

A father is pleading for sightings of his 13-year-old son after he walked out of an Auckland school this morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Lucky Palamo told the Herald his son, Frazer, was seen on CCTV footage leaving St Paul’s College in Ponsonby at 8.23am on Friday after telling his friends he was going to the shops.

“[He] didn’t end up coming back and his friends that he hangs out with noticed he wasn’t in class. It was reported to me at lunchtime so I’ve been looking for him ever since,” Palamo said.

Frazer, 13, has been missing since 8am on Friday after he walked out of Ponsonby school St Paul's College.
Frazer, 13, has been missing since 8am on Friday after he walked out of Ponsonby school St Paul's College.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said his son doesn’t know the neighbouring Grey Lynn area well and has never caught a bus or train in his life.

“We’ve looked at Grey Lynn Park and all the alternatives but he’s a homebody ... this is all new to us,” Palamo said.

Auckland league club Marist Saints also issued a plea on social media, saying Frazer’s family “haven’t heard from him and they’re very worried”.

“His family said this is out of character for Frazer. Please ask your kids if they’ve seen him around Saints. We pray you come home to your family safely,” the post read.

Police confirmed a missing persons report had been filed, but could not comment further.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Frazer Palamo's father says the 13-year-old has never caught a bus or train in his life and doesn't know the Grey Lynn area well.
Frazer Palamo's father says the 13-year-old has never caught a bus or train in his life and doesn't know the Grey Lynn area well.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand