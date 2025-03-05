Turipapa Tukere was one of four children of Percy and Rangimawae Tukere, a Waikato couple who gave great service to Tūrangawaewae Marae and its many events throughout the years.

The commitment of Turipapa Tukere to her family and culture was evident throughout her life, becoming a key figure at the marae.

Turipapa Tukere died after a daylight brawl in Waikato.

Family spokeswoman Wynae Tukere says Tukere followed her parents into the lower part of the wharekai (dining hall) at Tūrangawaewae, affectionately known as “the dungeon”.

“During Koroneihana [the Kīngitanga’s coronation ceremony last year], she always came down to the dungeons. She carried on her mother and father’s legacy.”

Family spokeswoman Wynae (Ku) Tukere, pictured preparing tangihanga programmes. Photo / Maioha Panapa

“When we would say to her, ‘Come up and dress the plates with us cuz,’, she would go, ‘Nah, you fullas are all right’.”

Wynae Tukere said Turipapa Tukere was a person who many would gravitate to, with many friends who, to this day, host “Turipapa Fridays” at Taupiri Maunga.

“They usually host a few of them at the maunga, sharing stories and cheering drinks. But that’s their grieving process,“ Wynae Tukere said.

Her legacy survives through her four children: Pomare, Rangimawae, Te Ingoa and Tuakana.

