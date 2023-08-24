Voyager 2023 media awards
Family Court hell: How can we fix it for parents and their kids?

Jane Phare
Jane Phare

In a Herald investigation into the effects on children caught up in Family Court battles, Jane Phare looks at what’s underway to improve the court system, and what parents say needs to happen.

