Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Warring parents: Family Court experts warn of damage to children

10 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior journalist

In an ongoing investigation into the Family Court, Jane Phare looks at the effects on children when they are drawn into adult conflict, and the long-term implications.

West Auckland barrister Judith Surgenor has pretty much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.