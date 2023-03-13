Joshuah Tasi, who was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident in Beach Haven, was remembered today as a talented musician and brother. Video / Dean Purcell

Joshuah Tasi, who was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident in Beach Haven, was remembered today as a talented musician and brother. Video / Dean Purcell

Beach Haven man Joshuah Tasi, who was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident, is being remembered as a talented musician and brother.

A public service for Tasi’s friends and family was held this evening in the theatre at Glenfield College, with a private service to follow tomorrow.

A procession of the 28-year-old’s family and friends were called into the service with a karanga and haka.

Pallbearers brought Tasi’s casket to the front, followed by a photograph of him and a bouquet of white and red roses that was placed on the casket.

The service started with a prayer: “Let there be peace, unconditional love that permeates between us, and to the family, it is our desire to comfort you.”

“When you cry, your tears are shed by us all,” Glenfield College principal Paul McKinley said to Tasi’s family.

A funeral for Tasi’s friends and family held this evening in the Kaipatiki Theatre at Glenfield College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tasi’s family led a hymn, joined in by well-wishers and mourners as it began to rain.

“From the moment Joshuah was born, he was next level,” the service celebrant said. “His smile could melt any heart.

“He’s made so many friends, but over the last week his family have discovered his family and friends had grown beyond any bounds they knew.”

Tasi was described as someone who could have lit up the room wherever he went.

“He was lovely, he was driven, extremely musically talented and he had a sweet heart. Our Josh was truly special,” the celebrant said.

“We are sad. There is pain - but we are here to celebrate a great man’s life.”

Tasi's family and friends were called into the service with a karanga and haka. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tasi’s family also spoke of how they have come together to show support and love to his parents.

Johnny, one of Tasi’s oldest cousins, shared a memory of the last moment he spent with Tasi.

“Joshuah always smiled. You can never forget it.

“And also, he can eat. For a skinny guy, he can eat. To the day we meet again my brother, thank you.”

Another cousin, the only in Auckland, Luana Tasi, remembered Tasi as a young boy.

“Joshuah was so loving, so kind. He was always the light one.

“Joshuah is always someone who had my back. The last time I had a lot of fun with him was my daughter’s birthday. He was so happy.

“I know he is a happy person wherever he is now. Joshuah, I can’t believe you have gone so soon,” she said before breaking into tears.

“We all cherish all the memories that we have with you.”

Joshuah’s uncle joked: “He is one of the most disobedient persons I’ve known in the world. So his friends know what I’m talking about, because they pushed him.

“But, you know, we’re all here to celebrate a life that was lived to the fullest.

“Joshua was one of the best guitarists I’ve ever known. I’m going to miss, my nephew.

“The memories of him, his voice, I hear it. He’s one loving person. I thank God He gave me the chance to spend time with him.”

Joshuah Tasi's funeral at Glenfield College. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tasi’s workmates described him as always singing and laughing at work and “bringing joy to the whole workshop” at RJ Don Panelbeaters on Auckland’s North Shore.

They issued a statement sharing a heartfelt message of love and support to the Tasi family.

“Josh was a happy, kind, cheeky, caring member of our team.

“He would often show up to work with different hairstyles, glasses, hats and shoes. He was a real character with lots of charisma and funk. We miss him so much and the shop is just not the same without him.”

Last week, Tasi’s family also penned a public tribute thanking those who were with him at the time of his death.

The family said he was incredibly multi-talented, deeply loved and treasured.

“As a family, we are deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us.

“We are still finding it difficult to navigate through all the emotions and feelings around the nature of his passing and the events leading up to it.”

They said they were grateful for the support of the Beach Haven community since the tragic incident and sent a special message to the people who were with Tasi in the immediate aftermath.

“We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments.

“No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone.”

It is understood Tasi was attacked inside his car around 7pm after a minor traffic accident between two cars led to an altercation. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

Neighbours and emergency services tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the attack.

Two teenagers are facing murder charges in relation to his death.