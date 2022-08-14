Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Fall of Kabul a year on: Pulitzer-winning photojournalist speaks about journey to NZ

8 minutes to read
Massoud Hossaini films anti-Taliban force positions in Balkh province last year before the fall of Kabul. Photo / Lynne O'Donnell

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Multimedia Journalist

Today (Monday) marks one year since the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul fell back into Taliban hands after a 20-year war with the United States and its allies, including New Zealand. Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist Massoud

