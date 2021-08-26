Fall of Afghanistan: NZ evacuation mission completed, just before deadly airport attack

A New Zealand military plane has already evacuated a group from Kabul. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand Defence Force personnel and the planeloads of people who they are evacuating from Afghanistan narrowly missed explosions that occurred at Hamid Karzai International Airport last night, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Two suicide bombers and a gunman attacked crowds at the airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 US military troops, according to the Associated Press.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today in a statement.

"We strongly condemn what is a despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were simply seeking safety from the incredibly difficult and fragile situation in Afghanistan."

The final NZDF C-130 Hercules flight left the Kabul airport and safely landed in United Arab Emirates before the explosions took place yesterday, officials have confirmed.

New Zealand's military has overseen three evacuation flights from Afghanistan's capital, which has become increasingly dangerous over the past month as the United States withdraws from the nearly 20-year conflict. The repressive Taliban, which ruled the country prior to the war, has been quick to declare power.

NZDF's mission has resulted in "hundreds" of people being evacuated from the country. They were initially taken to United Arab Emirates but their final destinations are either New Zealand or Australia. The Australian military has acted in kind, also evacuating people who will now settle in New Zealand.

Over 200 people have already departed United Arab Emirates for New Zealand, government officials said.

"More eligible people are safely in transit after flying out of Kabul," Defence Minister Peeni Henare said in a statement. "Because many are still being processed at bases outside Afghanistan, it's still too early to know total numbers."

About 100 people were on yesterday's final flight.

Ardern thanked the armed forces for conducting the mission "at short notice and under difficult conditions".

"We acknowledge the incredibly difficult position those still in Afghanistan are in," she added. "The situation in Afghanistan is incredibly complex and fragile and continues to change rapidly. Our next job is to consider what can be done for those who remain in Afghanistan still. That will not be a quick or easy task."

The Herald understands that several interpreters and other at-risk Afghan civilians haven't made it out of Kabul.

Their visas were finally granted yesterday but were told to stay away from the airport after the terror threat.

One ex-interpreter who the Herald managed to contact said they are stuck.

"We are now in limbo," he said.

"[I] hope there is a way out."