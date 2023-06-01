Voyager 2023 media awards

Failed ram-raid attempt as car gets stuck between bollards in East Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Bollards at Panmure's Kiwi Liquor store put an end to thieves' attempted ram raid this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Would-be thieves have failed in their attempt to ram raid an East Auckland store when the car they were using got wedged on protection bollards.

Around 2.45am, police responded to reports of a vehicle crashed into Kiwi Liquor store on Jellicoe Rd, Panmure, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle was understood to have been used in an attempt to gain entry into the premises, they said.

“However, has failed due to the roller door.

“The occupants have abandoned the vehicle at the scene and our enquiries are currently underway to locate them.”

Anyone with information was asked to police via 105 phone service or online using Update My Report, using reference file number 30602/1779.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thieves' attempt at ram raid failed due to bollards installed at an East Auckland business. Photo / Hayden Woodward
