Facial eczema affects the health of a range of livestock including sheep, cattle, deer, goats and alpacas. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Crown Research Institute Scion is joining the fight against facial eczema and its effect on New Zealand’s pastoral sector.

Scion will contribute its economic modelling knowledge to Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts, a collaborative programme led by Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

The programme, announced in March by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, will bring together many of the country’s top researchers as part of a $20.75 million partnership jointly funded by Beef + Lamb NZ, the Government, through the Ministry for Primary Industries Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, and the primary sector.

Senior research economist Richard Yao and resource economist Saeed Solaymani will analyse survey data collected from 600 livestock farmers over a phased seven-year programme to understand the impact and effectiveness of new prevention strategies and tools being developed to combat the disease.

Facial eczema is associated with a toxin-producing fungus and affects the health of a range of livestock including sheep, cattle, deer, goats and alpacas.

While causing trauma to animals, the economic impact on farmers is estimated at $332m annually, through losses caused by reduced animal growth rates, fertility and production. It can also cause significant stock losses during severe outbreaks.

Facial eczema affects not only the financial bottom line for farmers but also their mental well-being.

With climate change, the disease is expected to spread more widely across New Zealand.

At present there is no cure for facial eczema, with zinc dosing one of only a few management tools available.

Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts aims to reduce reliance on zinc as a preventive measure and limit the impact of facial eczema by delivering solutions developed with farmers and leading scientists at AgResearch, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, universities and rural professionals.

By enhancing farmer adoption of prevention measures and new treatment technologies, the programme is expected to reduce economic costs tied to the disease by $38m.

Longer-term benefits to New Zealand’s economy are expected to increase by an additional $20m each year after the programme ends.

Scion senior research economist Richard Yao (left) and resource economist Saeed Solaymani. Photo / Stephen Parker Photography / Scion

Yao highlighted the importance of the research.

“By conducting comprehensive cost-benefit analyses and resource efficiency assessments, we’re aiming to demonstrate the value of strategies that will not only reduce economic losses but also improve the resilience and sustainability of New Zealand’s agriculture sector.”

Data collection and analysis

Yao and Solaymani will run focus groups and collect survey data from about 600 pastoral farmers.

They will gather information on farm demographics, revenue, expenditures, such as animal health and labour costs, and the impact of facial eczema on profitability.

Through rigorous data analysis and economic modelling, the team will assess the effectiveness of interventions and evaluate key factors that influence their uptake.

“Results from the cost-benefit and productive efficiency analysis can be used by farmers to help them make decisions and assess the benefits of different options for managing facial eczema on their farms,” Yao said.

He hoped the programme was just the start of greater collaboration with agricultural stakeholders.

“Our modelling can be applied to many primary sectors.”



