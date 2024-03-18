Campaign for Wool NZ chairman Ryan Cosgrove (left) and Wool Impact chairman Stuart Heal.

Strategic wool alliance signed

A formal strategic alliance has been established between Wool Impact and Campaign for Wool NZ.

It’s aimed at creating efficiencies and strengthening collaboration between the two organisations, delivering better outcomes for wool growers.

Wool Impact and Campaign for Wool NZ’s chairmen signed an agreement outlining how the two parties would work together to drive change within the strong wool sector.

Six projects are initially defined within the scope of the strategic alliance and cover:

Joint communications and engagement to deliver collective and consistent messaging to partners and stakeholders;

Developing an evidence-based “wool story” to be used by partners in the promotion of New Zealand strong wool;

Delivering resources and activities to support the increased use and specification of wool in architecture;

Collective input into the International Wool Textile Organisation working groups and events to elevate strong wool globally;

Facilitating events that support greater connectivity within the wool industry to achieve greater use of wool and shared learning; and

Collectively investigating the framework for a sustainable working body for the New Zealand wool sector.

“For too long, our industry has worked in silos,” Campaign for Wool NZ chairman Ryan Cosgrove said.

“By signing this agreement, we are committed to identifying and eliminating duplication, as well as ensuring sound operational models and cost efficiencies are in place to get our industry back on track.”

Beef+Lamb NZ hails Govt’s $8.3m commitment to combat facial eczema

Beef+Lamb New Zealand board chairwoman Kate Acland.

Beef+Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) has welcomed the announcement made by the Government, committing $8.3 million towards the Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts programme.

The programme is valued at $20.75m over seven years and is a collaborative effort, with B+LNZ committing $9m, alongside the Government’s $8.3m through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

The remaining in-kind funding comes from contributions from 13 industry partners.

B+LNZ says recognising the severe impact of this disease on farm productivity, profitability and animal health, the collaboration with the Ministry for Primary Industries and partners marks the most significant step forward in decades towards managing a disease that has been affecting sheep, beef and dairy farmers for more than 100 years.

Minister for Agriculture Todd McClay and B+LNZ board chairwoman Kate Acland made the announcement last Thursday at the Central Districts Field Days in Feilding.

Facial eczema causes an estimated $332m impact annually to farmers through slower livestock growth rates, and can cause the loss of a significant amount of stock during severe outbreaks.

The disease, associated with a toxin-producing fungus, not only affects the financial bottom line for farmers, but is a pressing animal health issue and also affects farmers’ mental wellbeing.

The disease is expected to spread more widely across New Zealand with climate change.

Free sustainable horticulture programme reaches Nelson Marlborough community

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Te Pūkenga is offering a free programme for anyone interested in where their food comes from and enjoys backyard gardening.

The Level 2 Sustainable Horticulture programme also offers connections with like-minded community members in the region.

It is designed to teach practical skills and allow learners to ask questions and be guided by one another’s experiences.

The programme can be used as either a stepping stone to a career in the horticulture industry or simply to enhance knowledge,

Horticulture academic co-ordinator Jenny North said classes looked at how to plan and execute a successful garden through practical skills such as creating compost and pruning and shaping trees.

“It’s a hands-on course,” she said.

The programme accepts direct applications.

Classes include one evening a week and every second Saturday, and are based in Richmond, Nelson and Blenheim.

The practical Saturday classes in Nelson and Richmond will be joined.