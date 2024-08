In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, rowing 'super mums' win gold, and the boss of Presbyterian Support Otago quits. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Photosport

Police are hunting for a woman who has gone on the run in connection with scams on Facebook Marketplace.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ashleigh Houston.

Ashleigh Houston is on the run from police, who are trying to find her in connection with Facebook Marketplace scams. Photo / New Zealand Police

A spokesman for police said they believed she was in the Manawatū. Houston also had links to the Whanganui and Taranaki regions.