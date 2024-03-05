Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger are not working for many users this morning.

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Threads have gone down for users around the world this morning, with many people unable to log in to their accounts for more than an hour.

The issues with the sites appear to now have been resolved after first being reported about 4am.

Most people were finding they had been logged out of their Facebook accounts and could not log back in, while Instagram feeds would not load.

From around 5.40am users began to report the sites were working again.

The website Down Detector received tens of thousands of reports of issues with the social media sites from around the globe.

One reader told the Herald they had tried many times to log in to Facebook, even changing their password but to no avail. The issue was “very frustrating”, they said.

Another said her whole house was affected by the outage - first thinking their accounts or the wifi router had been hacked. Her 7-year-old son, who is autistic, has been “inconsolable”, she said.

However another reader said while she could not log in via her phone, she could still access the site using her tablet.

Numerous Newstalk ZB listeners also called and texted to say they were experiencing problems early this morning.

Meta trying to fix ‘major disruption’

Parent company Meta - which owns the platforms - posted on its website at 4.17am warning of “major disruption”.

“We are aware of an issue impacting Facebook Login. Our engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Meta’s head of communications, Andy Stone, also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the company was aware of the issues and was working on them.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

A London-based internet monitoring firm, Netblocks - which advocates for internet freedom - said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering”, according to AP.



