Derogatory comments online led to a physical confrontation involving a wrench pipe and possibly a cricket bat in Brighton, Dunedin, yesterday.

A man, 28, who was fed up with abusive messages on Facebook from an old acquaintance went to a property to take up the matter more directly, Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

He dented a car when he took a swing with a wrench pipe,

and an associate assaulted the person who had made inflammatory posts.

The Otago Daily Times reported earlier police were called to a fight involving weapons in Brighton about 10am yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said a man was helping them with their inquiries and it was reported then there were no injuries.

Bond said the investigation was continuing, and added that people needed to take care with what they posted on social media, he said.