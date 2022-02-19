February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people head to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

Only from above can you appreciate the sheer scale of Wellington's anti-mandate protest, now in its 12th day.

What was once a small smattering of tents erected by the most ardent Government critics has now grown into a suffocation of the home of New Zealand's democracy.

On the ground, it's the suffocation of a more immediate kind. Moving through the throng of people crowding around the main stage is no mean feat, as those gathered cheer on speakers who address their messages to protesters, police and politicians alike.

Megaphones and car horns, in addition to the overpowering smell of rotting hay, combine in a complete sensory overload.

Vehicles fill the streets with more on the way. Photo / George Heard

Walking the streets, there is little difference. Lines of up to 50 people wait for the chance to use invaluable portable toilets, while vehicles of all makes and models form an unusual obstacle course

But looking down on all of that from 1500 feet, it's a different story.

It conveys the true meaning of the word "occupation" - every square of grass covered in tents, roads choked with cars, a small line of 16 police officers facing off against thousands campaigning for their cause.

Yesterday, police warned more protesters were expected to arrive over the weekend. They were right.

Protesters are crowded together in front of Parliament House. Photo / George Heard

Wellington's central streets no longer belong to Wellingtonians. The police, it seems, can do little but watch as cars one by one extend their occupation further.

Just as shocking is the contrast with the rest of the CBD.

Walk four blocks away from the Beehive and it's as if the protesters didn't exist - save for the odd cheer or siren.

Life goes on for Wellington residents - some mildly amused by the antics, a few interested, many disapproving as nearby businesses take the toll.

De-escalation and resolution seem like fantasies. The thought of police pulling protesters out one by one is laughable.

Taxi drivers have a tough job trying to get through streets clogged with cars. Photo / George Heard

Police now say they are enacting a traffic management plan to ease congestion, in the hope some access can be afforded to our emergency services.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced the police would not pursue any enforcement action against demonstrators despite the protest site growing by the day.

He also backtracked on an earlier pledge to start towing vehicles from occupied streets around Parliament, saying that would only escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, Wellington mayor Andy Foster is refusing to say what is being planned to deal with the protest at Parliament, despite calls for him to "step up" and show leadership.

A small number of police face off against thousands of protesters. Photo / George Heard

Local mayoral candidate Tory Whanau said in the absence of a plan from police, Foster needed to advocate for Wellingtonians and offer a solution.

"Police have portrayed our options as either full escalation or total appeasement. In reality, there is a pragmatic middle ground that the mayor and police could be pursuing," Whanau said.

"The mayor needs to show some leadership and advocate for Wellingtonians whose freedom to move safely about the city, access the university and workplaces is being denied."

For 12 days, the number of protesters at Parliament has grown. Photo / George Heard

Things don't appear to be slowing down. Protesters' resolve will be tested as the days drag on, especially if the weather turns, but those who came on day one have endured treacherous conditions and still remain.

There have been calls for more security to support those already manning many of the site's entry points.

Co-ordination by the protest's various leaders is poor but if they can schedule a concert, they clearly have the potential to form a more cohesive unit.

It appears the only thing able to remove the protesters are the protesters themselves.