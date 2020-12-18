Extreme fire risk in Northland from Sunday with strong winds likely to fuel any flames

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says there an extreme fire danger for Northland from this weekend and wants people to refrain from lighting fires.

Nortlanders are being urged not to light any fires this weekend, as there is an extreme fire danger for the region, fuelled by strong winds

Fire and Emergency NZ is urging Northlanders to hold off lighting fires this weekend and early next week with strong winds expected to fan any flames.

The regoin is already in a restricted fire season - meaning permits are required before people can light a fire - but this weekend is expected to see the fire risk rise and all permits already issued have been suspended.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor said strong winds are expected to gust through the region from Sunday - Tuesday, increasing the fire danger.

"We've suspended all permits this weekend because of the increased fire danger, and ask everyone in Northland to please not light any fires during this period of extreme fire danger" Taylor said.

"The strong winds increase the likelihood of a wildfire spreading and make it harder for firefighters to control a fire if one did start."

"Anyone who has lit a fire recently should also check the burn site is completely out so the wind doesn't cause it to flare up. Dig them up, pour water over them and check with the back of your hand there is no heat. Let's all do our part to stop a devastating wildfire happening in Northland."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire.

The whole of the Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara districts moved into a restricted fire season from Monday, meaning a permit may be required to light a fire and people will be required to follow the conditions listed.

Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour will be in a prohibited fire season - meaning no open air fires are allowed on the island.

The private use of fireworks is also banned in the Karikari Peninsula and Ahipara township - including the surrounding areas.