Extension of Waikato Expressway to fix 'death' trap years away due to lack of funding

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash near Cambridge early this morning. Video / Newshub

Waka Kotahi NZTA says it wants the Waikato Expressway to be extended across a stretch of road labelled a "death trap" but construction, if funding were granted, will not occur in at least five years because the money has run dry.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships David Speirs said the agency is in the process of securing approvals and route protection to extend the expressway from Cambridge through to Piarere under the Resource Management Act.

Mayors and community members have been left unsettled and want urgent action after yet another fatal crash earlier this week on SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere, just a few thousand metres from the end of expressway.

One person died after a van and a truck collided on Wednesday morning near Hickey Rd, the same spot where two people died in a crash involving an ambulance just weeks earlier.

However, Speirs said there will be no immediate solution to the deadly section of the highway, with an extension considered a long-term project because there is no funding available from the National Land Transport Fund before the 2027-2030 period.

The aftermath of the crash between a car and an ambulance on State Highway 1 near Cambridge last month. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Yesterday, Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson, Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate sent a letter to Transport Minister Michael Wood calling for immediate action.

"We know detailed designs and safety improvements are already planned for this part of the State Highway. But the reality is that substantial safety improvements are years away. We need immediate action now; our communities are demanding it and we support their call," the letter read.

"Something must change."

The mayors are asking the minister to consider a range of safety measures which include safe hit posts, rumble strips, reduced speed limits, speed cameras, signage and pavement markings and more visible police presence, especially over the summer holiday period.

Meanwhile, Waikato Chamber of Commerce CEO Don Good challenged Wood and Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie to visit the stretch of road and said the minister would be responsible if more people died on the road.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if Minister Wood came out and said, 'We got it wrong. We will start the safety improvements on this northern section in October this year, and we will fund and get the Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere completed with work starting this year as well'."

SH1 near Cambridge was closed for the second time in less than a month because of a fatal two vehicle crash. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Since 2000, there have been 29 fatalities and 97 serious injuries from crashes on the 19km stretch of road between Cambridge and the intersection of SH1 and SH22.

On September 14, a car and an ambulance collided near Hickey Rd around 3.45am.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the ambulance driver later died in hospital.

A nurse was also in the ambulance and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

At the time, Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations, Dan Ohs, said the officer was part of the patient transport service and was heading back to Rotorua at the time of the crash.

The officer had served with St John for 55 years, had also worked within St John's event health services and emergency ambulance service and was admitted to the Order of St John as a Member (MStJ) in 2004.

"The ambulance officer was a well-respected and long-serving member of the Hato Hone St John whānau," he said.

The crash, which left the fronts of both the car and ambulance completely smashed in, closed the highway for 11 hours.

Wednesday's crash at 4.53am in the same spot involved a van and a truck.

Police said one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At the time, Waipa's Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk said the lack of action from Waka Kotahi to make safety improvements to SH1 between Karapiro and Piarere has already cost too many lives.

"It's probably fair to say that we have, as a council, been lobbying Waka Kotahi for a number of years because there is no question that this particular piece of road is actually causing huge amounts of stress among our community members and the lack of action from Waka Kotahi has cost lives and serious injuries for a long long time."

The crash site of both accidents is just 3km on from the end of the new 110km/h Waikato Expressway.

After Wednesday's crash, Speirs said the road was one of the country's most important transport corridors and that the level of deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on that road is unacceptable.

He said urgent plans were underway to make it safer.

"We understand people will be looking for answers – but it's very important that we allow those investigating this crash to do their job thoroughly before we speculate on what may have contributed," he said.

Speirs explained that concept designs have been accepted and detailed designs are underway to improve the safety of the stretch of road from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to Fergusson Gully Rd which encompasses the crash site.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said once funding is available they would be able to move relatively quickly to extend the Waikato Expressway to Piarere. Photo / Mike Scott

"This has been complex work due to many intersections, accessways and properties. The priority is reducing the risk of head-on crashes and improving intersection safety, including at SH1/Karapiro Road and Hickey Road," he said.

It was hoped that this work would begin in 2023 and it would see a roundabout put in at the intersection of Karāpiro Road and SH1, 7.9 km of flexible median barriers and associated turnaround areas, left-in/left-out designs and improved lighting on some intersections and rumble strips.

Speirs said some land acquisition is required to carry out this work and affected landowners will be spoken to.

He said the installation of 2.4km of flexible median safety barriers from south of Fergusson Gully Rd had prevented 40 potential head-on collisions.

Earlier this year, 1.6km of median barrier was installed just north of Maungatautari Rd and a further 4.2km of median barrier in that area is anticipated to be installed in December.

On November 17, Waka Kotahi is also holding an information day at the Cambridge Town Hall.

"The project team will be available to discuss the concept plans. There will also be on-line options for giving feedback," said Speirs.

"We need the support of landowners and road users to make this a reality."