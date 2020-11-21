Extended abuse in care inquiry questioned by survivor

Michael Chamberlain. Photo / Linda Robertson

A potential extension of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care could draw out an already painful process for victims, a Dunedin survivor says.

The commission has been looking into claims of abuse in state care and faith-based institutions such as churches.

After Covid-19 caused delays to the process, a commission spokeswoman confirmed to the Otago Daily Times that it was discussing options, including extensions, with the Government.

The commission was originally expected to produce a final report by 2023.

A decision to extend would be made "in due course".

The possibility of drawing out the process further has angered Male Survivors Otago spokesman Michael Chamberlain.

He was concerned that the process could increase the trauma for those sharing their stories of abuse and the longer it took, the more likely it was that some survivors and alleged abusers would die before it finished.

One hundred and twenty-seven survivors from Otago and Southland have registered with the commission.

He was also critical of what he considered to be a lack of public engagement and outreach.

He had tried to organise a public launch event in Dunedin, but after being told the proposal was with senior management at the commission, heard nothing for more than two months.

The spokeswoman said the commission acknowledged survivors had waited a long time for this inquiry and expectations were high.

It expected the inquiry to take some years to complete.

"We also acknowledge the courage it takes to share your experience of abuse and/or neglect with us, and are grateful and honoured to hear from the many survivors who have chosen to do so."

When scheduling private sessions, they prioritised those who were older or unwell.

"Each of our investigations are complex and must be dealt with sensitively and rigorously.

"We must commit the maximum resourcing and appropriate amount of time to do justice to each investigation, and to the thousands of survivors who are an integral part of these."

Public engagement had been put on hold due to Covid as well, she said.

But events across the country, including in Dunedin, were about to recommence and more information would be available soon.

Asked if she was aware of a possible extension request, a spokeswoman for Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said it would be premature for the government to speculate on the details of an internal report from the commission, which was due by the end of the year.

The commission's next public hearing on redress for abuse in faith-based institutions, namely the Catholic Church, Anglican Church and the Salvation Army, begins on November 30 in Auckland.