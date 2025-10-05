Advertisement
Expert says NZ could stand out in AI by focusing on trust and values – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Victoria University Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence Dr Andrew Lensen is with us to take a look what makes this country attractive - and what might be holding it back.

New Zealand’s fight to attract the minds shaping the future in tech could have just become a bit harder.

China has a new visa that targets young STEM grads and foreign tech talent. The K visa doesn’t require a job offer.

It comes after the announcement that a similar US

