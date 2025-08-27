Advertisement
Expert rejects defence claims of bone disorder in infant’s rib fractures

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The trial of a high-profile sportsman is in its second week. Photo / George Heard

A doctor has told a jury there is “absolutely no evidence” a baby’s bones were abnormal, rejecting defence claims of rickets and insisting the fractures were caused by force.

The trial of a high-profile sportsman accused of causing 13 rib fractures to an infant continued at the Dunedin District Court

