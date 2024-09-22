“As someone moves across the Lightpath, the lights change from magenta to a colourful display in response to their movement, and as people pass each other the colours merge and intensify expressing positivity as people connect,” says Hayley Wolters of Auckland Council Public Art. Says Novak: “For this commission, I wanted to connect with the wider population — beyond LGBTQI+ communities.
We explored how the essence of random acts of kindness could be expressed through this interactive lightwork. “Experience Te Ara I Whiti - The Lightpath for Art Week on your way to and from the city centre from 7.30pm to 6.30am October 4 to 13.