In an algorithm-meets-art collaboration, artist Shannon Novak and iion have programmed Te Ara I Whiti - The Lightpath for Art Week to deliver happiness. Video / Supplied

The Auckland CBD cycle path will light up during Auckland Art Week with Te Ara Whitu with "Random Acts" by artist Shannon Novak. Photo / Dean Purcell

“As someone moves across the Lightpath, the lights change from magenta to a colourful display in response to their movement, and as people pass each other the colours merge and intensify expressing positivity as people connect,” says Hayley Wolters of Auckland Council Public Art. Says Novak: “For this commission, I wanted to connect with the wider population — beyond LGBTQI+ communities.

Random Acts by Shannon Novak and iion - Photo / Jasper Johnstone Auckland Council

We explored how the essence of random acts of kindness could be expressed through this interactive lightwork. “Experience Te Ara I Whiti - The Lightpath for Art Week on your way to and from the city centre from 7.30pm to 6.30am October 4 to 13.