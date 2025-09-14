She confirmed she had altered landlord accounts for her benefit, and had set up a different bank account she used from February 2018 onwards to pay herself money from WVS.
She also confirmed she usually received around eight bonds per month, two of which she would use to pay her rent or pay into her “ghost account”, and that she had manually manipulated bond lodgement documents.
A later meeting was held to discuss a repayment plan, followed by a message from the woman to the general manager in which she acknowledged she had “done wrong” and was ashamed.
In an email that followed, she expressed remorse, that she wanted to pay the money back but would need time to sell her belongings, and that she didn’t want to go to jail.
No decision on criminal charges
The police confirmed in October 2023 they had opened an investigation but could not say then if charges would be laid.
In April last year, police told the ERA their investigation was at an early stage and they were waiting to hear whether WVS wanted the probe to continue.
NZME has approached the firm’s CEO, who declined to comment on the decision or whether it intended to pursue criminal charges against the woman.
WVS claimed the total owed was $869,112 after taking into account $12,129 in holiday pay that was withheld by the company with the woman’s agreement.
The ERA concluded the uncontested evidence established the losses suffered by WVS were directly attributable to the former administrator, and in doing so, she was in breach of her employment contract.
The parties had been unable to agree on costs after WVS sought a total contribution of $29,764.
In a decision last month, the ERA ordered the woman to pay a costs contribution of $17,483.
