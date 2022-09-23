Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Exclusive: Ponsonby wine heist - $35,000 of rare vintages stolen in alleged targeted operation

By
5 mins to read
A torch-wielding burglar surveys the rare vintages before making his selection. Photo / Supplied

A torch-wielding burglar surveys the rare vintages before making his selection. Photo / Supplied

A brazen booze burglary has left a Ponsonby wine retailer devastated and wondering whether the $35,000 worth of rare vintages were stolen to order.

Her suspicions are shared by a top Kiwi wine critic,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.