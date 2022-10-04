Former Cabinet minister Kris Faafoi signs out after 12 years in Parliament. Video / Parliament TV

Recently retired Cabinet minister and Labour MP Kris Faafoi has landed a new gig heading a lobbying and public relations firm backed by a legendary Kiwi ad-man, the Herald has learned.

Yet to be publicised marketing material for the company said it will offer Government and stakeholder relations - lobbying - along with crisis management, media management, and "high level media training".

"We know how Government works at the highest level," the company's website says.

Faafoi was minister of Immigration and held the media and broadcasting portfolios until he announced his retirement from politics in June this year.

He had previously served as the MP for the Mana electorate for a decade.

It had been unclear what lay next for politician and former press gallery journalist.

But the Herald can now reveal he is to be chief executive of a new government and public relations firm called Dialogue 22.

Dialogue 22 was incorporated on September 15, Companies Office records show, with a 100 percent shareholding by holding company Waitapu Group.

Waitapu's sole director and shareholder is Auckland advertising figure Greg Partington. The firm is named for his dairy farm at Wellsford.

Greg Partington who brought back all shares in Ogilvy and transformed it into media agency Stanley St. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In 2019 Partington, who has a long and storied history in the New Zealand advertising industry, bought back all shares in Ogilvy New Zealand, which rebranded as marketing, media and design agency Stanley St.

The Company's Office listing for Dialogue 22 does not bear any mention of Faafoi or any website link.

But when the firm's exact name is entered into Google in quotes, a listing titled "Parked Domain" appears leading to a highly polished website summarising the company, with Faafoi's image and naming him as chief executive.

"Led by former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Hon. Kris Faafoi, Dialogue22 offers government relations and public relations services to those who need their perspective heard and understood," the website said.

"Our range of services include Government and stakeholder relations, strategic media advice, crisis management, media management, and high level media training."

Faafoi told the Herald the company had been under way for about three weeks.

"We're just kicking in really."

Asked if it had any clients yet, the former Minister said: "We're talking to people".

"We're not targeting any particular kind of client," he said.

"We've been speaking to people I've had relationships with in the past."

Faafoi said it was likely the company would seek clients that align with his values, as well as those of the wider Waitapu Group.

"I think it's pretty clear what my values are from the last 15, 20 years. But it's still early days. If people come through, we'll have a discussion first and see where we go from there."

The website trumpets the company's insider knowledge.

Kris Faafoi, who retired from politics earlier this year after a long career in parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We know how Government works at the highest level.

"We know why and how journalists ask questions and we know how to be ready to answer them.

"We work with clients to get their perspectives ready to be in front of decision-makers, the public and the media."

The website's copy canvasses Faafoi's extensive beltway experience.

"As a former senior Parliamentary Press Gallery reporter, Chief Press Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister Kris has networks, understanding of the Government and working experience in the media.

"During his time as a Minister he held a dozen portfolios including Minister of Immigration, Justice, Media and Communications, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and he also led the reform of the Emergency Management sector."