New Zealand|Crime

Exclusive: Dean Wickliffe, the life and times of New Zealand's most 'notorious' crim

17 minutes to read
Dean Wickliffe, one of New Zealand's most high-profile criminals and prison escapee talks about his life behind bars. He is the only person to have escaped Paremoremo maximum security prison twice and he was New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner. / Brett Phibbs

Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist - crime and justice

Dean Hugh Te Kahu William Wickliffe is a man with a notorious past.

He's robbed, burgled, thieved.

He's brandished god knows how many weapons, made drugs, taken hostages.

He's the only man to have escaped

