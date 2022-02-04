Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Ex-MP and Covid theories: The cost of a 'treacherous political rabbit hole'

12 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Former National MP Matt King is the voice for unvaccinated military and police personnel, embracing views at odds with the weight of medical and scientific research, writes David Fisher.

There came a point for former

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid