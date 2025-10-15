Advertisement
Opinion
Everyone wants a revolution. But who’ll do the dishes? - Jonathan Ayling

Opinion by
Jonathan Ayling
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

True systemic change starts with individual responsibility. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Protests highlight the demand for systemic change, emphasising the need for individual responsibility.
  • The TVNZ Special discussed racism, noting New Zealand’s low ranking but recent troubling incidents.
  • Liberal democracy relies on individual dignity and shared human experience, cautioning against overemphasising differences.

Protest is having a moment right now. From major industrial action and recent historical hīkoi to protests outside a minister’s house and clergy chained to MPs’ offices: communities across our society are insisting on change.

Good on them. I agree with some, disagree with others. That’s really not

