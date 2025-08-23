Advertisement
‘Eliminate’ racism: Why New Zealand needs to stand up against abuse - Melissa Derby

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Race Relations Commissioner Dr Melissa Derby says New Zealand should stand up to racism in all facets of life. Photo / Supplied

Opinion

Dr Melissa Derby, Race Relations Commissioner

THE FACTS

  • Nikhil Ravishankar faced racist abuse after being appointed Air New Zealand CEO due to his Indian heritage.
  • An Asian comedian was subjected to anti-Asian heckling during a performance.
  • New Zealanders urged to treat others as they want to be treated and to call out racist behaviour.

Many of us will have experienced the elation that comes with landing a new job.

Considering how tough it can be to land a job at the moment, the joy we feel can be immense after preparing for an interview, scouring the

