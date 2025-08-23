Race Relations Commissioner Dr Melissa Derby says New Zealand should stand up to racism in all facets of life. Photo / Supplied
Opinion
Dr Melissa Derby, Race Relations Commissioner
THE FACTS
Nikhil Ravishankar faced racist abuse after being appointed Air New Zealand CEO due to his Indian heritage.
An Asian comedian was subjected to anti-Asian heckling during a performance.
New Zealanders urged to treat others as they want to be treated and to call out racist behaviour.
Many of us will have experienced the elation that comes with landing a new job.
Considering how tough it can be to land a job at the moment, the joy we feel can be immense after preparing for an interview, scouring therelevant website for details that might give us an edge, and trying to guess the questions we might be asked.
When we get the good news, we have every reason to celebrate. Our hard work has paid off. Let the good times roll.
One job I would never have the courage to pursue is that of stand-up comedian. What, you might ask, does being a stand-up comedian or landing a new job, have to do with race relations?
Unfortunately, very recently, two people in our country – one who landed an incredible new role and the other who was brave enough to take the stage at a comedy event – were subjected to vile racist abuse.
The first instance attracted widespread media attention.
A CEO of Indian descent, an Asian comedian, and rangatahi Māori – they deserve better. We all deserve better.
At this point, I could detail the various pieces of legislation we have in this country that aim to protect us from such harm, like the Human Rights Act and the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.
The more we understand these important pieces of legislation, arguably the better off we will all be. However, in the meantime, is it enough to simply say ‘come on New Zealanders. Have you not heard of the Golden Rule?’
Now I am imagining my parents polishing their halos because a cornerstone lesson of my childhood has seemingly sunk in. “Treat others as you want to be treated” is a key value we share as New Zealanders. We cannot lose sight of it.
Allied to that, we all know that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, which plays a critical role in ensuring that other rights and freedoms we enjoy in New Zealand are protected.
Often (but not always) highly offensive and hurtful comments are within the limits of legality. The threshold for turning speech criminal is high for good reason.
When we see racist behaviour or hear racist abuse, however casual or unintentional it may seem to be, we must not accept or normalise it. We must be upstanders, not bystanders and call out this behaviour when we can.
Racism is something we must all work to eliminate together.
Dr Melissa Derby is Race Relations Commissioner at Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission.
If you have experienced discrimination, including racial discrimination, you can contact the Commission for information, support, or to make a complaint at infoline@tikatangata.org.nz or call 0800 496 877, or go to our complaints form at www.tikatangata.org.nz