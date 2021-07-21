Essence yacht sinking: Storm covers could have prevented loss of life, Maritime NZ investigation finds

The Bavaria 47 yacht Essence pictured under sail. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

An investigation into the fatal sinking of a yacht off the Northland coast has revealed storm covers - fitted to protect cabin windows - could have prevented loss of life.

Safety regulations have now been updated to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, Maritime NZ said.

Well-known Tauranga sailor Stuart Pedersen died and his wife, Pamela, was critically injured after the sinking of their yacht Essence in wild seas 37km off Northland's Cape Brett on October 14, 2019.

Pamela's brother-in-law Steve Newman, and Bruce Goodwin, a member of the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, were also on board but survived after being rescued in monster seas.

Stuart Pedersen and wife Pamela Pedersen, from Mt Maunganui, pictured on a Pacific island before their yacht Essence sank on the return sailing to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The three survivors spoke to the Herald last year about the dramatic rescue by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, supported by the Royal New Zealand Air Force. who dropped a liferaft from an Orion aircraft.

When the rescue helicopter crew winched down a paramedic, Newman and Goodwin were inside the raft holding onto one of the Pedersens each, who were still in the water, tangled in ropes.

Pamela Pedersen's eyes were open, but she was grey and blue in the face and non-responsive, Goodwin said last year of his life-saving efforts keeping the mother-of-two's head above water.

"The waves would wash over her head at times and it just didn't seem to bother her."

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedic Karl Taylor during the rescue of four people from the yacht Essence in stormy seas off Cape Brett in 2019. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

In its report, Maritime NZ said if storm covers had been fitted to protect the cabin windows, "it's possible the loss of Essence may have been avoided".

Speaking to the Herald last year, Goodwin described the moment Essence was fatally damaged, and lost its EPIRB and liferaft at the same time.

He was on deck with Stuart Pedersen, while Pamela Pedersen and Newman were in the cabin.

"We started to rise up a wave. Usually we could hear the breaking wave coming towards us, but I didn't hear any breaking wave at all. We rose up and rolled over, and I went into free fall.

"I remember snapping up on to the end of my harnesses in mid-air, and then all of a sudden I was pushed underwater - the boat went right over, and it dragged along at quite a speed because the boat was travelling between 7.5 and 8.5kts."

Essence righted, but the cabin had been breached.

"All of a sudden Stevie and I were on the saloon floor, water over our heads, with stuff on top of us, like the table and the stairs," Pamela Pedersen said.

"I had a blow to my head and ankle, and I didn't even know which way was up. All I knew was I was underwater."

When she got back on her feet, she saw "incredible amounts of water just gush through big gaping windows".

She put out a mayday call over the VHF marine radio.

Vessels sailing from New Zealand at the time weren't required to have storm covers fitted, Neil Rowarth, Maritime NZ's northern compliance manager, said.



"Following the recommendations of the report, Maritime NZ has worked in collaboration with Yachting NZ to amend the safety regulations to require storm covers to be positioned on windows over a certain size on sailing vessels."



The four crew were all experienced and had prepared for the forecasted heavy weather.

All hatches were checked and loose gear secured.

Storm sails were prepared and a storm drogue had been deployed to help make the vessel easier to control in heavy weather, Rowarth said.

Storm covers, however, were not fitted to cabin windows.



As conditions worsened, the crew described a series of semi-knockdowns during which waves broke on to the cockpit.

"During the final severe knockdown crew saw the starboard windows explode, followed by an inundation of water below deck."

There was "considerable damage" and by now the vessel was sinking.

"A distress message was sent, a Personal Locator Beacon [PLB] activated and the decision taken to abandon ship.

"The liferaft had been washed off deck so the crew had to abandon into the water," Rowarth said.



Essence sank and an airborne rescue was beginning.

After about two hours, the crew were found by search and rescue teams.

"Although he did not survive, the skipper was found to be instrumental in contributing to the survival of his crew throughout the ordeal."

While Essence didn't have storm covers, the yacht was still maintained to a high standard.



"The tragic story of the Essence should prompt others venturing offshore to take notice, read the report and make changes to their vessels and procedures."