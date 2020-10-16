Website of the Year

Essence yacht sinking: The dramatic Cape Brett, Northland survival and rescue of three Kiwi sailors

The yacht Essence was lost in stormy seas off Northland last year. An Air Force Orion dropped a life raft before the survivors were winched to safety. Photo / Royal New Zealand Air Force

Cherie Howie
Reporter, NZ Herald

A year ago this week four Kiwi sailors found themselves stranded in towering seas and fierce winds off Northland aboard a yacht sinking beneath their feet, and with an empty life raft cradle.
Three, including

