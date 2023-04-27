Erebus families called to a meeting for an update on the future of a National Memorial

Artist's impression of the Erebus memorial. Photo / File

Erebus families have been invited to an online meeting at 11am today to be briefed on geotechnical advice following slips at Auckland’s Dove Myer Robinson Park where a National Memorial is planned.

Family members were emailed yesterday and told that following the recent extreme and unprecedented weather events, several landslips occurred along the cliff at Dove Myer Robinson Park near the site of the National Erebus Memorial.

Ministry of Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive delivery Glenis Philip-Barbara said the ministry has now received and considered updated engineering advice regarding the memorial site and surrounds “and are ready to provide you with an update and details on next steps”.

“Erebus families and members of Operation Overdue are warmly invited to attend,” she said.

The online hui will be hosted by the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust where Ministry of Culture and Heritage chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae will update the family members and answer questions.

A large slip in the lower part of the park into Judges Bay caused by the January 27 floods raised concerns about cantilevering the concrete and steel structure over the park.

The slip led the council to fence off a pathway close to the edge of the slip.

The January 27 floods caused several slips along the cliff at Judges Bay. Photo / George Block

The memorial has a chequered and controversial background, causing division among locals and families of the victims of the country’s largest peacetime loss of life when an Air New Zealand scenic flight over Antarctica in 1979 crashed into the side of Mt Erebus, killing all 257 people on board.

The planned national memorial has stalled following protests, concerns over a large neighbouring pōhutukawa, and claims the tone of the gardens will change.

Following the January 27 torrential rains one of the opponents to the Erebus memorial, Jo Malcolm, said residents have been trying to tell the council for nearly four years that the cliff face is unstable.

Artist impression of the memorial cantilevered over Dove-Myer Robinson Park. Photo / File

“We have challenged and questioned the cantilevering of 132 tonnes of concrete and steel over this fragile cliff face. We have been ignored by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage but also Auckland Council,” Malcolm said.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave strong commitments over several years to deliver a national memorial for the Erebus family.

The Herald has sought comment from the ministry, who said they will be releasing a statement later today.



