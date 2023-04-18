Eraia Kiel Snr was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning near Ngongotahā.

Eraia Kiel Snr had a smile a mile wide, loved his family, his friends, Ngongotahā and his Harley.

Now, those around him are mourning the man known as “Billy Boy” after he died in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning near Ngongotahā.

The 65-year-old’s motorcycle and a vehicle collided about 11am at the intersection of Dalbeth Rd and State Highway 36. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died later in the day.

His son, Eraia Kiel Jnr - known locally as Te Puia’s general manager - said his father was a people person loved by everyone.

“He was Ngongotahā through and through, and he loved his Harley. It was his number-one companion.”

Eraia Kiel Snr's beloved bike.

Kiel Snr carried on the legacy of his father, Bully Kiel, who ran kids’ train and pony rides for years, first at Kuirau Park and then the lakefront.

Kiel Snr kept his father’s train and would surprise children with it at birthdays and special occasions, putting smiles on their faces by giving them rides.

“He carried on the legacy of my koro, Bully Kiel. My dad loved his father, and if there’s any silver lining from this, it is [that] he will be with his dad now.”

Kiel Jnr said his father was incredibly proud of him and his two other children, Layla Fretton and Beau-Harley Kiel.

A hard worker, Kiel Snr spent his life doing hard labouring jobs such as roofing, fencing and firewood-related work, but he had slowed down since turning 65 in January.

He said his father would be remembered for his ability to care for anyone, no matter their background.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. That love that he’s shown everyone has been pouring out since his accident, and our family has been overwhelmed with love from the community ... That is the wonderful beauty of our culture. Even though my dad wasn’t a frontman ... he still took care of all our people and loved our kids and carried on that legacy when he could.”

Eraia Kiel Jnr, pictured in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

Ngongotahā Motorcycle Club treasurer Jo-Anne Edmonds said Kiel Snr was a founding member of the club and its kaupapa was around families and children.

“I’ve been in the club for 30 years now, and it’s a group of really cool people raising their children and supporting their community.”

Edmonds said Kiel Snr believed in supporting other whānau.

“I will remember him for his encouraging smile; being very respectful and a gentleman.”

If the club was involved in fundraising or helping people - including those with cancer or children’s charities - he would be there.

“He had a bounce in his step and a big smile and would get to work straight away. He was a guardian of the Ngongotahā Motorcycle Club, and was always the last to ride to make sure everyone got to their destination safely. He would sit at the back and ensure the safety of other bike-riders around him.”

She remembered him as a careful and safe motorcyclist.

“He used to say, ‘What’s the hurry?’.”

Edmonds remembered the joy he would bring to children when he turned up with his father’s train.

“He would spend hours giving them rides just to see the joy on their faces. He did it [for] free and he did it for absolute love. He was just the man with the biggest smile, and he was a giver with a contagious sense of humour.”

Kiel Jnr said his father was to spend Tuesday at his family homestead with whānau before being taken to Tarimano Marae at Ngongotahā at 10am today for his tangi. His funeral service will be at 11am on Friday.