ERA orders Auckland restaurant owner Croyden Cole to pay former staff member $67k

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Croyden Cole, chef and owner of Smokin Cole BBQ, located in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Croyden Cole, chef and owner of Smokin Cole BBQ, located in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The former general manager of an Auckland barbecue restaurant says she can barely stand to be in her own kitchen, let alone work in hospitality again after being verbally abused by her former boss.

Now, Jessica Farrelly has won more than $67,000 from Smokin Cole BBQ owner Croyden Cole

