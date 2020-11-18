Equestrian child sex trial: Messages from Laken Rose's phone read to court

Cambridge woman Laken Rose is defending 61 sex act charges. Photo / File

WARNING: Explicit details and disturbing content

Disturbing messages on the phone of a Cambridge woman accused of child sex offending have been read at her trial.

Laken Maree Rose, 31, is defending 61 charges including sexual violation, indecently assaulting children under 12, making objectionable publications, possessing objectionable material and inducing young persons to commit indecent acts.

Four girls between 3 and 14 are cited in the charges, dated between 2014 and 2019, at various locations including Palmerston North, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Rose's judge-alone trial is set down for two weeks in the High Court at Hamilton, before Justice Matthew Muir.

Her former partner, 54-year-old Andrew Alan Williams, pleaded guilty to 56 child sex-act charges on the first day of the trial on Monday.

The Cambridge couple are well known in the equestrian community.

Detective Joseph Meehan has read messages sent between Williams' and Rose's phones to the court today.

They discussed a girl in the messages and when the couple could be alone with her.

Rose remained silent with her chin resting on her hand as the messages were read.

One sent in December 2018 from Rose to Williams said she was trying to get the girl "in her undies for a swim".

"The whole point of time with [the girl] is to get in her pants," the message said.

Williams' further replies mentioned "naughty pics" in his responses, stating: "Young girls make me so horny."

Rose's messages to Williams said she wanted to "have it together".

"I don't really want to **** other girls myself."

She said her "turn on" was taking photos of him with girls.

A later message to Williams said: "I want stuff to happen Andy especially with really young."

In January 2019, their messages showed Williams asking Rose to talk to the girl "about c**k".

Rose's reply said she would "see about a feel".

Laken Rose pictured with her former partner Andrew Williams. Photo / File

Defence lawyer Philip Morgan QC then cross-examined Meehan.

Morgan read out messages to the court between the girl, and Rose, in early 2019.

They showed Rose encouraging the girl to tell Williams she was sick, so he would leave her alone.

The girl told Rose she had "told Andy to go away more than 10 times".

Meehan also read messages from February and March 2019 that discussed another of the four girls, and when the couple would get to be alone with her.

High Court at Hamilton. Photo / File

A message from Rose's phone, to Williams', said: "Hope you can get lots of pic but more important that you can get to enjoy it and have a good play."

Another from Rose talked about Williams doing "whatever" he wanted and said: "I will video you with her."

The exchanges showed the pair frequently talking about how much they loved each other, as they planned their next interactions with each girl.

The Crown also played videos and showed photos obtained from Williams' and Rose's devices, to the court today.

The images and footage allegedly taken by Rose show the girls separately, as Williams encourages them to either play with his genitals, expose their genitals or he placed his genitals and fingers on and into them.

Yesterday, the father of one of the young girls told the court how he had trusted Rose to keep his daughter safe.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.