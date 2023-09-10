Epsom liquor store, shoe shop hit by ram raids overnight

Nike on Broadway was ram raided early on September 11.

Nike on Broadway was ram raided early on September 11.

A liquor store and a Nike footwear shop are the latest businesses to be hit by ram raiders in Auckland.

At 1.08am a vehicle was used to smash open the roller door of Epsom Liquor Centre on Manukau Rd.

Footage shown to the Herald by the store’s owner showed two vehicles arriving outside - one being use to ram the door, before several masked youths pried the door open and made off with goods.





The roller door of the Epsom Liquor Store was rammed, then pried open. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The liquor store’s owner told the Herald he had requested permission from Auckland Council to place bollards outside, but was declined.

He said the group caused a hell of a mess inside, but he declined to comment further.

Ten minutes after the liquor store was robbed, Nike on Broadway in Newmarket was also hit by ram raiders, with a large plate glass window smashed.

Photos show shattered glass strewn across the street. Police were standing guard outside, waiting for the store’s owner to arrive.

Police were guarding the Nike on Broadway store as they waited for the owner to arrive. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald is seeking comment from police and Auckland Transport, which oversees the bollard application process.



