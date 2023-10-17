Police were notified of a serious crash on Watling St, Epsom this morning. A child has died at the scene. Video / NZ Herald

A neighbour says he heard loud cries moments after a young child was hit by a car in an Auckland driveway.

Police are investigating the accident, which happened around 8.45am at a property in Watling St, Epsom.

Police say the child died at the scene.

Police investigate after a child died in a driveway accident in Epsom. Photo / Dean Purcell

Watling St neighbour Raymond Liu said he heard a loud cry from next door about 9am.

“At first we thought it was neighbours having an argument,” he said.

Liu came out about five minutes later and saw other people calling emergency services.

”I asked him [my neighbour] what happened, and he replied, in Mandarin, that he had hit his own child with the car.

”He was very upset and so he couldn’t speak and say things properly.”

Liu said he knew the family but did not know the husband well.

A young child died in the accident on an Epsom driveway shortly before 9am. Photo / Dean Purcell

”[His wife] is a very nice lady. Sometimes she comes over or we will see her on a walk.

”She has two children; one is in primary school and another is two years old.”

Earlier, a section of Watling St was closed between St Andrews Rd and Morvern Rd while emergency services attended the scene.

It has since reopened to traffic.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation was now underway into what occurred.