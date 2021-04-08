Epsom double killing: Accused out of hospital after critical injuries and in police custody

Detective Inspector Scott Beard speaks to the media about the homicide investigation in Epsom. Video / Dean Purcell

The man accused of murdering Epsom couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera has been discharged from hospital after suffering critical injuries.

Police confirmed today the 29-year-old charged with murder is now in custody and is set to appear in the Auckland High Court on April 14.

He faces two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Elizabeth and Herman Bangera were stabbed in their home on The Drive in the Auckland suburb of Epsom on March 19.

The 29-year-old accused was admitted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical but stable condition following the incident.

He remained under police guard at the hospital and had his first court hearing with Judge Josephine Bouchier from a hospital bed on March 26.

Another person who was hospitalised with superficial injuries following the March 19 attack has been discharged and interviewed by detectives.

The Herald understands this person may have been a passer-by who tried to intervene.

Detective inspector Scott Beard described the incident as "an absolutely tragedy for this family, their friends and wider community".