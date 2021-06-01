Epsom brothel murder: Manager pleads guilty, allegation CCTV footage disabled

A brothel manager has admitted murdering his colleague Zion Gutnik at Epsom's Club 574.
Jiann-Hwa Maa, 61, was arrested after Gutnik was killed at the central Auckland establishment on March 9 last year.
Maa appeared in the dock at the High Court in Auckland this morning and pleaded guilty at 10am.
Read More
- Epsom brothel murder house on the market, four months after manager is found dead
- Epsom brothel murder: Man appears in court charged over death of Zion Gutnik
- Epsom brothel homicide: Accused named, declared fit for trial and pleads not guilty
- Epsom brothel homicide: Club 574 manager identified as victim, staff shocked
- Epsom brothel homicide: Dead manager said to have had 'feuds' with clients, staff
Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the Crown believed evidence suggested Maa meant to kill Gutnik, and "brutality" characterised the killing.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
But Maa disagreed.
"The killing was not intentional and it remains his position this morning," defence counsel Kelly-Ann Stoikoff said.
The court also heard an allegation Maa disabled CCTV at the Epsom club.
A half-day disputed facts hearing on June 10 will address some outstanding matters but today's guilty plea means no murder trial will be necessary.
Several police and members of the public were in court this morning.
Maa was convicted and remanded in custody.