Environmental group pleads for rethink of Akaroa wastewater plans

Akaroa Habour. Photo / Supplied

Banks Peninsula residents do not want a new wastewater scheme in their backyard.

Christchurch City Council plans to spend nearly $70 million on a new scheme using land-based storage ponds to irrigate native trees in Robinsons Bay and Takamatua.

Akaroa's wastewater system is old and needs to be replaced but an environmental group has pleaded for rethink of the development plans.

Friends of the Banks Peninsula's Sue Church said the scheme should be in Akaroa, where the water is needed.

"We've tried not to take the 'nimby' approach and the communities of Robinsons Bay and Takamatua actually came together to try to look for another solution."

Church said fixing the town's broken pipes would stop storm-water entering the wastewater.

She said the plastic-lined storage ponds will be an eyesore and attract pests.

"The dam is a great big structure within 100m of one or two houses and we're quite concerned about dam breaks and things like that."

Residents are worried the ponds could smell and attract midges.