Environment Court ruling clears way for Greytown solar farm powering 41,000 homes

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Aussie firms are beating Kiwis in solar use – but that can change.

A solar farm expected to provide surplus renewable power to tens of thousands of households has been given resource consent after a landmark ruling from the Environment Court.

Greytown Solar Farm was earlier also granted resource consent in April to go ahead with the next stage of development for its

