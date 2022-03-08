A two-year trial of a new bus fare structure, including free or reduced fares for some bus users, is being proposed by Envionment Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

A two-year trial of a new bus fare structure, including free or reduced fares for some bus users, is being proposed by Envionment Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Environment Canterbury is proposing an average rate increase of 24.1 per cent, described by one councillor as "ridiculous."

Claire McKay, a North Canterbury constituent councillor says the increase is far too steep for ratepayers amid extensive cost of living concerns. She is imploring her colleagues to "pause and reflect."

An average rates increase of 24.1 per cent for ratepayers was being recommended by the regional council in a bid to tackle the "impacts of climate change."

It was part of a proposed $264 million worth of activities for the upcoming financial year.

ECAN opened up its draft annual plan for consultation last week with options on a two-year trial of free, or reduced bus fares, recovery from the May 2021 Canterbury floods and redistribution of flood protection rates in the Ashburton district.

Environment Canterbury councillor Claire McKay voted against its draft annual plan, proposing an average 24.1 per cent rates increase for Cantabrians. Photo / Supplied

The draft plan also called for feedback on a future levy to fund action in response to climate change.

"It's ridiculous...if it was 12 per cent you could justify it in the current circumstances," Cr McKay said.

"What does concern me is since that draft (plan) has been put together, we know we're looking at a higher inflation figure in the next quarter and probably the middle quarter before we've even got started."

She was one of two members, alongside Megan Hands, to vote against the document going out for consultation, although there was some concern elsewhere around the table about the size of the increase.

In North Canterbury, residents were facing increases of between 18 to 26 per cent, including an average increase of 21.5 per cent in Waimakariri, 23 per cent in Hurunui and 18.5 per cent in the Kaikoura district.

Rural communities in North Canterbury were set for an average 19 per cent increase, compared to 23.25 per cent for urban ratepayers.

Grant Edge, also a North Canterbury constituent councillor, believed it was an investment which needed to be made.

Ecan councillor Grant Edge says people need to be encouraged to use public transport more frequently. Photo / Supplied

"The world has to reduce its carbon emissions and the biggest emitters are transport," he said.

"The groups we're targeting for the free [bus] fares, they're disadvantaged lower income groups of people.

"If we don't start doing things now, it's only going to get worse."

He urged people to start thinking more about public transport rather than cars.

Cr McKay agreed more people needed to utilise public transport but said there was a notable absence of central government support for a proposed targeted fare structure, "despite its message public transport was a key tool for reducing emissions".

"I challenge this [council] table to pause, reflect and consider this huge impact, in the face of the real-world challenges, including economic signals that our communities are already being significantly impacted and stressed," McKay said at the February 24 meeting.

"This is not even remotely affordable for our ratepayers and communities."

Consultation on the draft plan closes on April 3.