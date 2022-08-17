Wellington's central library. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A stoush over new earthquake strengthening technology is the subject of a probe by the Auditor-General into the redevelopment of Wellington's central library.

Last week the Herald revealed former National MP Christopher Finlayson made a complaint in December about the procurement process for the work.

Now, more details have emerged about his concerns after councillors were blindsided by the very existence of the complaint.

It's understood Te Matapihi project board chairman James Roberts has told councillors the complaint is about the council's decision to strengthen the library using base isolators rather than viscous dampers.

These dampers work like a shock absorber and have a piston that moves back and forth inside them in an earthquake. They are considered far less invasive than other technology.

Viscous dampers have recently been used to strengthen the St James Theatre, The Bowen Campus, and offices on Willis St which are now 130 per cent of the New Building Standard.

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills she was concerned about a lack of transparency in relation to the probe, because the first she heard about it was in the Herald.

"I'm a city councillor, I have been very actively involved in the central library, I would expect to know that an investigation was underway, but also I expect Wellingtonians would know that."

Fitzsimons said Finlayson was a senior and well-respected lawyer in Wellington.

She said she has also raised concerns in the past that viscous dampers had not be properly investigated, but was given repeated assurances by the council they had been.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Councillor Diane Calvert called on the Office of the Auditor-General to conclude its probe as soon as possible.

"The library design, including the engineering solution, are reaching the point of no return.

"This means that if there are other viable engineering solutions, that enable the library to be strengthened more quickly and at a significantly lower cost, they need to be considered now."

The library, Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019.

City councillors have agreed to strengthen the building with base isolators, which is expected to cost $187.4 million.

The stoush over the two different engineering technologies started bubbling away last year when engineering firm Beca said it could provide a high level of seismic resilience using the dampers, which would be considerably cheaper than base isolation.

In May 2021 then chief infrastructure officer Tom Williams, who has since left the council, emailed councillors about the situation.

He said some months after a technical workshop canvassing engineering perspectives on the library, which Beca was a part of, Beca then approached the council with another scheme.

"[They] believed that they had a conceptual design scheme using viscous dampers that would be considerably cheaper, whilst providing the requested level of resilience," Williams said.

"Beca were essentially told that the procurement approach/design was now too far advanced to consider the usage of dampeners and were referred back to the findings of the workshop."

City councillors have agreed to strengthen the building with base isolators, which is expected to cost $187.4 million. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Williams thought it was important to fully investigate the use of viscous dampeners, including because the cost was "considerably less".

He advised the council was in the process of engaging Beca to demonstrate how the seismic solution of viscous dampers for the library could be delivered.

In the end, an independent review of the viscous dampers alternative was commissioned.

Councillors could view the report, but were not allowed to have a copy of it.

It's understood Beca wrote to the council to specifically request the report was not publicly released for reasons of intellectual property and commercial sensitivity.

By September 2021, Roberts said council officials had been through a "lengthy and robust process to evaluate the designs, technologies and solutions on offer, including the Beca solution".

"The process we have followed is as per best practice and is robust."

Roberts said after this process, the base isolation solution the council had already chosen was the best.

Beca buildings group director Mark Spencer told the Herald the firm has not had any contact from the Office of the Auditor General concerning the matter.

When asked whether Beca stood by its alternative option or had an opinion on the independent review, Spencer said the firm was "unable to comment further concerning the Wellington central library redevelopment".

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had nothing further to add to its previous statement on the matter.

Last week Roberts said the council had been co-operating with the Auditor-General's office since it was made aware of the complaint this year.

"We're looking forward to hearing the findings of the investigation. In the meantime, we're satisfied that our procurement process has been lawful and appropriate."