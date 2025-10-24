Those on board Island Direct's Waiheke Island ferry Te Waiora donned lifejackets before they were rescued. Photo / RNZ

Smoke that sparked a mayday call and the evacuation of those on board Island Direct ferry Te Waiora near Waiheke Island was caused by an exhaust issue on an engine, not a fire, a spokeswoman says.

Eighteen passengers – who could be seen wearing bright orange lifejackets – and six crew were forced to transfer from Te Waiora on to a Coastguard Auckland boat after the alarm was raised soon after the 22m catamaran left Matiatia Wharf for Auckland at 3.30pm yesterday.

Te Waiora is Island Direct’s second ferry on the lucrative Waiheke-Auckland route since the company started services to the popular island half an hour’s sailing from downtown Auckland in November 2023.

The ferry, which began service one day before yesterday’s incident, struck trouble soon after leaving the wharf.

“[It was] an exhaust issue on one of its engines”, the spokeswoman said.