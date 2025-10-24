Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Engine issue blamed for smoke that triggered Waiheke ferry mayday call

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Those on board Island Direct's Waiheke Island ferry Te Waiora donned lifejackets before they were rescued. Photo / RNZ

Those on board Island Direct's Waiheke Island ferry Te Waiora donned lifejackets before they were rescued. Photo / RNZ

Smoke that sparked a mayday call and the evacuation of those on board Island Direct ferry Te Waiora near Waiheke Island was caused by an exhaust issue on an engine, not a fire, a spokeswoman says.

Eighteen passengers – who could be seen wearing bright orange lifejackets – and six

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save