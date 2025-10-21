“We enter our third summer of operations on a route that was once held tightly by one operator,” he said.

“With Te Waiora joining the fleet, we are adding around 150 extra seats per sailing with 12-14 additional sailings most days of the week.”

Island Direct will have two vessels operating as it enters its third summer of making regular trips to and from Waiheke Island. Photo / Island Direct

The service is offering $1 one-way fares for the first 500 customers travelling this Thursday, October 30.

Island Direct is a partnership between two families, David and Tanya Todd, and the Bourke family of Hauraki Express.

The launch of the new service in 2023 came after long-running tensions over prices on the busy Waiheke route for islanders and visitors.

Island Direct currently operates nine sailings to and from Waiheke on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, seven on Saturday and six on Tuesday and Sunday.

