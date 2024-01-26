Engine catches fire on fully occupied bus in Mosgiel

A fully occupied bus was successfully evacuated after the engine compartment caught fire in Mosgiel this morning. Video / ODT

A fully occupied bus was successfully evacuated after the engine compartment caught fire in Mosgiel this morning.

Mosgiel senior station officer Scott Lanauze said crews were dispatched to respond to reports of a bus fire in Quarry Rd about 100m from the Southern Motorway.

When they arrived at the scene they found a well-developed fire at the back of the bus.

Two high-pressure hose reels were used to put the fire out and everyone was successfully evacuated from the bus.

The bus driver had done a very good job of getting everyone off the fully occupied bus safely. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Lanauze said the bus driver had done a very good job of getting everyone off the fully occupied bus safely.

A police spokesman said police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand by closing roads to vehicles.

State Highway 87 is closed between Gladstone Rd and Woodland Ave while the fire is cleaned up.