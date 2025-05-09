- Encryption measures for privacy on social media are hindering the detection of child exploitation.
Encryption measures introduced to improve privacy on social media platforms could be making it harder for authorities to detect child exploitation.
The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) blocked more than one million attempts to access illegal content such as child sexual abuse, bestiality and necrophilia last year, with 13 people being arrested for possessing, distributing or creating the content.
But the DIA said end-to-end encryption – a privacy system which allows only the sender and receiver to access shared content and blocks third parties from becoming aware of information on communication-based platforms – prevents it from being able to detect and report illegal activity.
End Child Prostitution and Trafficking national director Eleanor Parkes said the increased use of encryption meant content wouldn’t be caught as effectively.