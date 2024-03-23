Voyager 2023 media awards
Combating child porn: New Zealand’s digital child exploitation filters need an overhaul

Cherie Howie
13 mins to read
Trafficked by her own family, a brave survivor of sexual abuse speaks in 2017 about her experience in a bid to raise awareness of the harm caused. Source: Real Women Real Stories

Warning: Graphic content

On his first day of high school a 13-year-old South Island boy was shown a video of a dog being skinned alive, and two more of people killing themselves.

In the days

