Business

Making work meaningful - how a team of child exploitation investigators chose to save the world on their terms

7 minutes to read
The Pathfinder Labs team have used hard-won skills combatting online exploitation of children to develop an international values-led business. Photo / File

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

There's more to life than work - there is work with meaning. David Fisher speaks to a former child exploitation investigator who turned a passion for protecting children into an internationally sought-after company.

For the

