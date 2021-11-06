End of Life Choice Act takes effect in New Zealand

Photo / Getty Images

From today, medically assisted dying is legal in Aotearoa but doctors are warning people may not be able to use it straight away.

The End of Life Choice Act has come into effect one year after nearly two-thirds of New Zealanders voted in favour of it in a referendum.

The legislation was originally put forward by the Act leader David Seymour, and his deputy, Brooke van Velden, said its requirements will be strict.

"I'm just pleased that after decades of work from human rights campaigners up and down New Zealand people suffering terribly at the end of their lives will finally have choice, compassion and dignity in their last few days.

"We expect that at the beginning only a few people will ask to access assisted dying and only a few doctors will be willing to be part of the process.

"But like all laws, over time more people will know that this choice is available and more people will access it and more doctors will provide it," van Velden said.

To be able to ask for assisted dying, a person must have a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months, and must be competent to make an informed decision.

The medical director of the College of General Practitioners, Bryan Betty, said while assisted dying is now legal, patients wanting to undergo it may not be able to take advantage of the new legislation right away.

He said it will take time for the legislation to establish itself and one year is a short space of time in which to get everything in order.

Betty said only about 60 clinicians are currently willing to help facilitate assisted dying.

"Look I think it's been a very short process to get this up and running - 12 months - so my expectation is it will be a bit of a slow burn I think as this unfolds over the next year or two until it becomes embedded in practice."

He said palliative care remains underfunded and under-resourced, creating an unlevel playing-field when it comes to assisted dying.

If more money and support went into palliative care, patients could make fully informed decisions.

Last month the government announced the appointment of three experts to monitor assisted dying.

They are: medical ethicist Dr Dana Wensley, nursing executive Brenda Close and palliative care consultant Dr Jane Grenville.

